Muscat: Acting in partnership with the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit on Tuesday organised a forum on "National competencies in the field of quality management".

The forum was aimed to felicitate those who have made outstanding efforts to promote the concepts of quality and institutional excellence.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Abdullah Salim Al Salmi, Chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

The forum underlined the importance of partnerships between institutions in supporting ongoing development and improvement.

Attended by specialists and experts from different government departments, the event outlined successful national experiences, as well as efforts and initiatives that contribute to promoting a culture of quality across all sectors.

Through the forum, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit highlighted the “Talent Acquisition Initiative” launched last year by the Directorate General of Quality and Government Excellence Management. The initiative saw the participation of more than 200 employees in its first stage and 140 employees in the second (final) phase. The Directorate developed a leading training programme for the Quality Management System.

The programme seeks to raise institutional awareness about quality concepts (ISO 9001) for enabling employees to understand and implement the requirements of the international standard. It also seeks to encourage institutions to adopt a culture of ongoing improvement and monitoring performance outcomes.

The forum included 10 workshops, run with assistance of 10 nationally qualified trainers. More than 110 government employees benefited from the workshops. Guidelines were in place to enable government units to implement top quality systems, global excellence models and innovation-based programmes in accordance with standard practices.

The forum included a review of the AI ​​management system as against the “ISO 42001” standard, the world’s first integrated AI management system (AIMS). The “ISO 42001” guides organizations to develop clear-cut AI management policies, define the roles and responsibilities related to intelligent systems, conduct periodic risk management and achieve continuous improvement through performance reviews.

The FSA presented a visual display on the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) system. It outlined the importance of the ERM, the stages of its implementation and its expected outcomes and achievements.

The forum concluded with a panel discussion that explored institutional practices in implementing quality systems, as well as solutions for common challenges.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

