Muscat: Based on the alerts issued by the relevant authorities regarding weather conditions, and in order to ensure the safety of passengers by providing safe and comfortable transportation, Mwasalat would like to inform all users of its services of the following:

The following routes are suspended.

Route No. 6 (Al Khoud-Sultan Qaboos University-Al Khoud)

Route No. 7 (Al Mabelah-Al Khoud-Burj Al Sahwa)

Route No. 10 (Al Mabelah-Seeb Souq-Burj Al Sahwa)

The continuation of "City" and "Intercity" bus services will be evaluated according to weather developments, in coordination with the relevant authorities

In the event that any directives are issued requiring the suspension of bus routes, the Contact Center will notify valued passengers directly.

Ferry Services

The route (Shannah-Masirah) will continue to operate.

For inquines and further information, please contact the Mwasalat Contact Center at 1551

We appreciate your cooperation, may God protect everyone from harm

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