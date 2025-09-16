MUSCAT: Work on Muttrah Cable Car project has reached an implementation rate of 71 per cent. The installation of equipment has begun recently at the project which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.

The project constitutes a prominent addition that reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s identity and a new tourist icon that blends history with modernity, enhancing Muttrah’s position as a prominent tourist destination. The project spans a 3-km route and consists of three main stations, each with its own unique features and advantages, making the journey an exceptional experience that combines natural beauty with the splendour of the urban landscape.

The Muttrah Port Station is the project’s first gateway, welcoming visitors from the wilayat’s entrance and tourists arriving by cruise ship. The Muttrah Port Station offers various services for visitors and quality rental spaces.

The Mountain Top Station (Rayah Peak) is the largest in terms of space, services, and distinctive panoramic views. It will have an open-air concert stage, a giant swing, and a hydraulic winter slide, in addition to other facilities that include recreational activities, international restaurants and distinctive brands.

The third station, Hay Al Ward, features sea views and spacious balconies overlooking international restaurants and a dancing fountain, adding a distinctive aesthetic dimension, as well as multi-use rental spaces.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the highest international safety and efficiency standards. It is expected to be a major catalyst for stimulating tourism and the economy in Muscat Governorate in general, by supporting the business environment and providing new investment opportunities, particularly for small and medium enterprises. The developer is preparing to offer rental spaces to investors soon.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).