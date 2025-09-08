Muscat - Muscat International Airport today received the first Iraqi Airways flight from Basra International Airport, with a weekly flight between the two destinations.

Oman Airports welcomed the launch of this new flight, stressing that it will enhance tourism, economic, and investment activity between the Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

Ahmed bin Saeed al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, said the company is committed to enhancing travel to and from the Sultanate of Oman by providing the necessary facilities for international airlines to open their routes to Oman's airports.

He pointed out that Oman Airports provides all facilities to local and international airlines and said that Muscat Airport recently witnessed the new operatopms opening of a few airlines between the Sultanate of Oman.

He said the arrival of the first Iraqi Airways flight from Basra Airport will give a strong boost to relations between the two countries, with the opening of a direct route from Basra to Muscat, providing additional options for travelers, whether arriving in Muscat or transiting through Muscat International Airport.

The CEO of Oman Airports revealed that Iraqi Airways will also launch its first direct flights from Baghdad International Airport to Muscat International Airport on September 9.

Iraqi Airways recently launched flights to Salalah Airport during the Dhofar Khareef season, reinforcing Dhofar Governorate's position as a prominent summer tourist destination and providing a major boost to airlines operating flights to Salalah Airport.

For his part, Engineer Manaf Abdul-Moneim, Director General of Iraqi Airways, indicated that the launch of Iraqi Airways' first direct flights from Basra International Airport to Muscat International Airport will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially following the visit of Mohammed Shia al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

He pointed out that the Iraqi Airways flight from Basra to Muscat will open up broad horizons for tourism, economic, and investment cooperation.

It's worth noting that Oman Airports signed a strategic cooperation agreement last April with Taiba Karbala Company, the investor in the Karbala International Airport project.

The agreement covers the initial preparation, setup, and operation of Karbala International Airport, one of the most vital projects in the Iraqi air transport sector.

Oman Airports currently oversees the operation of six airports in the Sultanate of Oman, reflecting its high level of preparedness to provide the technical and administrative expertise necessary to ensure the success of the Iraqi project.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).