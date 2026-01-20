Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has signed agreements with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) to complete the contractual, regulatory and operational frameworks for connectivity through the Tabadul Hub.

Muscat Clearing and Depository (MCD) also signed an agreement with Tabadul to facilitate clearing and settlement for transactions executed by licensed Omani brokerage firms under the connectivity model.

MSX said the remote trading framework enables MSX-licensed brokers to access connected markets under defined registration procedures while applying the host market’s trading, disclosure and supervision rules.

Tabadul’s ecosystem currently includes ADX, MSX, KASE, AIX, the Armenia Stock Exchange and the Bahrain Bourse.

