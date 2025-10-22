Muscat: In an effort to enhance the food safety system and ensure the health and wellbeing of consumers, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources announced new regulations for food import operations. The decision, issued through the Food Safety and Quality Centre, mandates compliance with updated food safety requirements in line with Royal Decree No. 84/2008, which promulgates the Food Safety Law and its executive regulations.

According to the ministry, the new directive applies to companies and establishments importing food products into the Sultanate of Oman. It stipulates that approval will not be granted unless the concerned establishments in the country of origin and/or export meet the required food safety standards. The rule covers a range of imported products including bottled drinking water, canned fish products, and aquaculture fish products.

The announcement grants a six-month grace period from the date of publication for importing companies and institutions to rectify their status and fulfil the approval requirements for their production and/or export establishments.

The ministry urged all relevant companies to take prompt action within this period to avoid shipment delays or potential financial losses that could result from the rejection of consignments due to non-compliance with food safety conditions.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding food quality and consumer safety in accordance with Omani legislation and international standards.

