The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has invited bids from local companies and investors for the establishment and design of a digital ticketing platform for scheduled public transport.

The proposal is aimed at developing and operating an integrated electronic platform for managing and selling public transport tickets through various digital channels, thereby contributing to improving user experience and enhancing the efficiency of managing and operating the public transport system.

It may be noted that MTCIT recently awarded a consultancy, which will be selected, to evaluate current public transport services in the Sultanate, both within and between major cities, as well as between neighbouring countries.

The study will focus on bus route analysis, scheduling, ridership data, and service coverage, as well as the intercity network coverage and cost.

Additionally, the consultant will be responsible for analysing demographic and geographic data to identify areas of potential growth and the need for additional services, in alignment with the structure plans, including the one for Greater Muscat and other cities, and with mobility and transport data and analysis, which can be used by the consultant.

This evaluation will involve a comprehensive analysis of potential routes, including the identification of key destinations, stops, service frequency, Omanization, fleet age, and added value elements.

The consultant should recommend metrics by which the evaluation results can be benchmarked to conduct a gap analysis, considering regional and global experiences and incorporating inputs from Oman's economy, population, existing bus routes, culture, and other relevant criteria.

The annual report of Vision 2040 highlights the integration of the transport sector with the national urban strategy, including the

expansion of public bus services between Muscat and the cities of Sohar, Al Buraimi, and Abu Dhabi, and from Muscat to Al Buraimi, a bus line from Muscat to Nizwa, with approximately four trips per day in each direction.

Several projects are under implementation in the transport sector, including bus services between Muscat and Nizwa, Sohar-Ibri-Fahud, and Sohar-Muscat

It also highlights connecting Khasab in Musandam with the cities of the UAE and also internally with Sohar.

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