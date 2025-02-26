Muscat: Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) held a forum on Tuesday to review progress on the Saham Agricultural City project, which is a step towards strengthening food security and driving economic diversification.

The forum brought together more than 100 participants, including representatives from public and private sector entities, and the local community. The event served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge-sharing among key stakeholders.

An official from MHUP stated that the forum aimed to assess findings from the project’s data collection and analysis phase. Participants were invited to share insights to help shape the city’s design and refine its development strategy. Preliminary discussions were also held on the draft master plan for the city.

Saham Agricultural City is positioned as a vital project due to its rich natural resources, including fertile soil and abundant water supply. Once operational, the city is expected to support food security for more than 25,000 people annually through high agricultural output.

Spread over 94sqkm, the project is a joint effort of MHUP and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR). It forms part of a broader strategy to develop sustainable agricultural cities that foster economic growth and promote self-sufficiency in Oman.

The project aligns with modern agricultural practices and aims to offer investment opportunities while ensuring long-term sustainability. It supports Oman’s broader vision of building a resilient and diversified economy.

In addition to the Saham project, MHUP and MAFWR have announced plans to develop two other agricultural cities – one Dhahirah and the other in the Najd region of Dhofar. The three agri city projects, with a combined investment of RO3bn, are expected to play a key role in enhancing food security and contributing to Oman’s economic diversification goals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

