SALALAH: In a notable development poised to redefine the industrial landscape of Oman, Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, Chairman of the Omani Manufacturers Association (OMA), has unveiled a strategic blueprint for investment opportunities in Dhofar. The roadmap, presented at the Dhofar 2024 Forum, underscores the governorate's potential to become a leading industrial hub, bolstered by its strategic location and rich natural resources.

Dr Al-Hinai’s presentation was a comprehensive examination of Dhofar’s industrial prospects, highlighting its advantageous position along the Arabian Sea and its diverse natural endowments. These factors, he argued, make Dhofar a compelling destination for industrial investment. The governorate's burgeoning infrastructure and the government's supportive policies further enhance its appeal to investors.

One of the most compelling aspects of Dhofar's investment potential is its advanced infrastructure. The governorate has seen significant upgrades in its ports, roads, and utilities all of which are crucial for efficient production and distribution processes. This infrastructure development not only supports existing industries but also paves the way for new ventures.

Equally important is Dhofar's skilled workforce. The governorate boasts a substantial pool of trained and qualified national personnel, ready to contribute across various industrial sectors. This availability of human capital is a critical asset for potential investors, ensuring that they have access to the necessary expertise to drive their operations.

The role of government support cannot be overstated in Dhofar's investment equation. The Omani government has created a favourable environment for investors, offering incentives and facilities that are designed to attract and retain investment. Additionally, the availability of industrial land at competitive prices further strengthens the region’s investment proposition.

Dr Al-Hinai’s presentation also shed light on several key sectors in Dhofar that offer substantial investment opportunities: Food Industries: Dhofar’s agricultural potential is significant, with ample farmland and groundwater resources. The rising demand for locally-produced food creates a promising investment opportunity in this sector. By leveraging modern agricultural and manufacturing technologies, investors can achieve high productivity and superior product quality.

Petrochemical Industries: The availability of natural gas supplies presents a robust opportunity for developing the petrochemical sector. This industry has the potential to diversify national income streams and generate new employment opportunities, enhancing the economic stability of the governorate.

Construction and Building Materials: The ongoing urban expansion in Dhofar has driven up demand for construction materials. This trend opens extensive investment possibilities in the construction sector. Additionally, the availability of natural resources like limestone and gypsum can be effectively utilized in the production of building materials.

Mining: Dhofar is rich in mineral resources, including copper, gold, and silver. These assets, when harnessed with modern mining technologies, present significant opportunities for growth in the mining sector.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Qasim Al Maashani