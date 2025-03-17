Muscat: The National Competitiveness Office has announced that Oman made notable progress in several international indicators during 2024.

The Sultanate advanced 20 ranks in the Corruption Perceptions Index, securing the 50th position globally among 180 countries.

Oman also climbed over 90 ranks in the Environmental Performance Index, now holding the 55th position worldwide, and improved four ranks in the Network Readiness Index, ranking 50th out of 133 countries.

Additionally, Oman’s Economic Freedom Score improved from 62.9 to 65.4 in 2025, classifying its economy as “moderately free.”

In global governance indices, Oman’s Rule of Law indicator reached 70.2 out of 100, Regulatory Quality rose to 66.5 out of 100, and Government Effectiveness improved to 62.2.

Dr. Salem bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Director of the National Competitiveness Office at the Ministry of Economy, attributed these achievements to the efforts of national committees and task forces established to monitor these indicators.

He emphasised the contributions of the National Competitiveness Committee and specialised teams working on areas such as innovation, network readiness, environmental performance, and business readiness.

In his statement to the Oman News Agency, Dr.Al-Sheikh noted that these teams have worked diligently to enhance Oman’s performance in these areas.

A study on the Corruption Perceptions Index gave recommendations, which were referred to relevant authorities for implementation, leading to noticeable improvements in international indicators.

He highlighted that Oman’s progress is driven by overall government performance, the enactment of new laws, governance improvements, and projects initiated by various government bodies.

Efforts by the National Centre for Statistics and Information to provide, improve, and update data with international organisations also played a vital role in improving the status.

Dr. Al-Sheikh added that the collective efforts of the government, private sector, civil society, and the community’s response to surveys from international experts have positively reflected on Oman’s global rankings.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Competitiveness Committee and Office to further elevate Oman’s competitive indicators over the coming years.

The Sultanate aims to enhance its standing in indicators such as innovation, environmental performance, business readiness, and future growth.

Oman is also preparing to be part of the Ease of Doing Business Index in its new format and the Future Growth Index, focusing on internal improvements and a clear vision aligned with international standards.

Dr. Yusuf bin Hamad Al-Balushi, an economic expert and founder of the Smart Gateway for Consultations and Investments, stressed the importance of competitiveness indices as tools to enhance business environments and attract investors.

He noted that these indicators provide a roadmap for policy makers to address challenges and bolster the Sultanate’s international reputation, which is crucial for investors and researchers.

He also emphasised that while Oman has achieved significant progress in international indices, there remains room for further improvement to drive transformative changes in the structure of the national economy.

