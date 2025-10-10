Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a trough of low pressure beginning Saturday, October 11, 2025, with unstable weather conditions expected to last for several days.

According to the latest meteorological analyses, the system is forecast to bring rainfall of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by thundershowers, hail, and strong downdraft winds.

The impacts are expected to extend across several governorates including Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, and Al Dakhiliyah, as well as the mountainous areas of South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah, and South Al Sharqiyah.

Forecasters warn that convective cloud formation will likely develop during the afternoon and evening hours, increasing the risk of runoff and wadis flooding.

