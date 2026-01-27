Muscat – Oman achieved a 200% increase in investment in its space sector at the end of 2025, reflecting rapid expansion driven by national policy reforms, rising private sector participation and growing international cooperation, officials said on Monday.

The announcement was made at the second Middle East Space Conference, held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The three-day event is being held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Dr Kamil bin Fahad al Said, Secretary-General of Council of Ministers.

More than 500 space sector experts, policymakers and chief executives from government and private institutions across 30 countries are taking part in the conference, which features over 85 speakers. The discussions focus on strengthening space diplomacy, attracting investment, transferring technology and supporting economic diversification.

Opening the conference, H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology, said Oman’s space sector has witnessed accelerated growth as a result of a clear national vision and implementation of the National Space Policy and Executive Programme (2023–2033), launched with Royal approval in January 2023.

He said the number of companies operating in the sector has doubled since the policy’s launch, while investment has increased 200%, leading to a threefold rise in employment opportunities and stronger contribution to the digital economy.

