Muscat – The Environment Authority (EA) and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Tuesday to strengthen collaboration on environmental issues and support sustainable development initiatives.

The agreement aims to accelerate the implementation of multilateral environmental accords such as the Paris Agreement, while establishing a framework for cooperation based on equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit.

The MoC was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, and Matsuzawa Yutaka, Vice-Minister for Global Environmental Affairs at Japan’s Ministry of the Environment. The signing ceremony was attended by H E Kiyoshi Serizawa, Ambassador of Japan to Oman.

Key areas of cooperation outlined in the MoC include climate change mitigation and adaptation, waste management, biodiversity conservation through nature-based solutions, and environmental monitoring.

Under the agreement, both sides will collaborate on training programmes, expert visits, scientific research, knowledge exchange, interactive discussions, and joint projects in existing and emerging areas of cooperation.

