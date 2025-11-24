Oman's state revenue fell 8% to 8.48 billion Omani rials ($22.03 billion) in the first nine months of 2025, down from 9.2 billion rials in the same period of 2024, the state news agency reported on Monday.

The decline was mainly driven by lower oil revenue, according to the finance ministry, which dropped 13% to 4.71 billion rials from 5.43 billion in the same period of 2024.

Public spending rose 2% to 8.91 billion rials in the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period last year. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)