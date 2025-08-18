Muscat - The Jabel Al Akhdar Park in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate will open on Monday (August 18), giving a boost to the Wilayat's tourism and entertainment infrastructure.

The park project, located in the Seih Qatna area, is expected to become a major attraction for visitors and residents year-round, due to its integrated facilities that cater to the needs of various age groups.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mansour al Ghafili, Wali of Al Jabal al Akhdar, said that the park is an important addition to the tourism landscape in the governorate.

He pointed out that the project is being implemented at a cost exceeding RO1.1 million and covers an area of 20,000 square meters.

It includes integrated recreational and service facilities, including a 1,000-square-meter children's play area, sports paths, and investment areas containing a café, a shop, and an area for electric games, in addition to prayer rooms and restrooms for men and women.

He said that the park includes an open multi-use theater and green spaces covering an area of 5,000 square meters, which were prepared by planting 150 trees and 400 shrubs, in addition to a vegetation cover that enhances the aesthetics of the site, to be an integrated entertainment destination for family activities and community events.

He emphasized that these initiatives are part of a comprehensive development drive that takes into account the principles of innovation, sustainability, and the promotion of Omani identity. He noted that the next phase will witness additional initiatives targeting investment in ecotourism, smart agriculture, and community services.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

