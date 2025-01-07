MUSCAT: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) inaugurated its first dialogue session of 2025, continuing its initiative to foster the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Isnad system for government tenders.

The session, attended by Halima bint Rashid al Zariyah, Chairperson of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Eng Badr bin Salim al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Tender Board, representatives of relevant government agencies, and SME owners, emphasised the Authority's commitment to promoting partnerships, improving the business climate for SMEs and formulating supportive policies.

The dialogue addressed four main themes. The Isnad Platform: An electronic system for managing government tenders, ensuring transparency and systematic competition. Policies and Legislation: Discussions aimed at refining legal frameworks to benefit SMEs. Local Content Enhancement: Strategies to prioritise local businesses in tenders. Incentives and Legislation: Mechanisms to motivate and support entrepreneurs.

In one of the key discussions, Eng Badr bin Salim al Maamari highlighted, “We identified challenges faced by entrepreneurs and developed an action plan to address them. A specialised workshop on local content will further explore these issues. We’re also working on solutions to broaden tender categories for SMEs, ensuring equitable opportunities.”

Halima bint Rashid al Zariyah added, “This session provided valuable insights into tender mechanisms and areas for improvement. Entrepreneurs’ feedback is pivotal in refining systems and overcoming challenges. We’re committed to advancing electronic platforms for awarding contracts.”

As part of the initiative, SMEDA, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, introduced a comprehensive guide to assist SMEs in registering and utilising the Isnad platform effectively.

This dialogue session builds on six impactful sessions held last year, addressing themes such as financing SMEs, food security, health, tourism, economic zones and the postal sector. Each session witnessed active participation, underscoring the Authority’s role in empowering entrepreneurs across diverse fields.

Through its dialogue series, SMEDA continues to champion the growth of SMEs, ensuring their integration into Oman’s economic fabric and creating a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurial innovation.

