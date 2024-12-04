MUSCAT: Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), Oman’s sole procurer of power and water capacity and output, has initiated the qualification process for its fourth solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP). The Al Kamil Solar IPP, to be developed in partnership with the private sector, will add 280 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity to the national grid. The project will be located in Al Kamil Wal Wafi, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, on a land area spanning 3.2 million square meters.

Scheduled for commercial operation by the fourth quarter of 2027, the project represents an estimated investment of approximately RO 85 million. Once operational, it is expected to generate around 863 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, contributing significantly to Oman’s renewable energy targets. Additionally, the project is set to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 282,000 tonnes per year, aligning with Oman’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050 and its Vision 2040 sustainability agenda.

To advance this initiative, PWP has issued a Request for Qualification (RfQ), inviting developers to demonstrate their technical and financial capabilities. The RFQ documents are available for purchase electronically via PWP’s e-tendering system, with the final date for purchase set for December 16, 2024. Interested developers must submit their qualifications by February 3, 2025, before 10:00 AM Gulf Standard Time. Notably, the opportunity is exclusively for developers and excludes Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors.

PWP’s pivotal role as Oman’s sole buyer and seller of electricity and water output under Royal Decree 78/2004 underscores its commitment to diversifying the energy mix and promoting sustainable energy solutions. The Al Kamil Solar IPP builds on the success of earlier projects, such as the Ibri II Solar Plant, which has been operational since 2021 with a 500 MW capacity.

This project marks another milestone in Oman’s clean energy transition, aiming to generate at least 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, while ensuring long-term energy security and environmental sustainability.

