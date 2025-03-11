Muscat: As part of its strategy to invest in advanced technologies, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has announced its investment in the US based company Tidal Vision, a leading innovator in the field of biopolymer technology.

This investment was made during Tidal Vision’s Series B funding round, in which the company successfully raised over $140 million from strategic investors, according to its recent announcement. Through such international investments, OIA aims to localize innovative solutions to meet domestic market needs.

Founded in 2014, Tidal Vision specializes in converting renewable natural resources into sustainable, eco-friendly materials. The company develops biopolymer solutions based on chitosan, a natural, biodegradable, and non-toxic biopolymer derived from crustacean shells such as shrimp and crabs. Tidal Vision has successfully commercialized the large-scale production of chitosan using a zero-waste extraction process, offering a higher-quality and lower-cost alternative compared to competitors. The company is also committed to sustainability by repurposing byproducts from the fishing industry, reducing waste, and supporting the circular economy.

Chitosan-based solutions have applications across various industries, particularly in addressing pollution and climate challenges. The material is widely used in water treatment, agriculture, textiles, and fertilizers as a natural alternative to conventional chemicals such as aluminum sulfate, activated carbon, pesticides, and plastic films. Additionally, in the oil and gas sector, chitosan can be utilized for treating high-salinity water, a significant challenge given that industrial operations in this field produce approximately nine barrels of saline water for every barrel of oil extracted. Its use in agriculture also presents opportunities for seed coating and bio-pesticides, contributing to greater sustainability in the sector.

OIA continues to invest in innovative, environmentally friendly technologies and products through its Future Generations Fund (FGF). By investing internationally, OIA seeks to localise advanced solutions to serve the Omani market. Furthermore, OIA remains committed to investing in economically promising companies to enhance FGF’s revenues and ensure sustainable returns for both present and future generations.

