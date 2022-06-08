The European Union (EU) said a decision will be taken, within two weeks, for Oman's entry into the course of negotiations pertaining to the Schengen visa waiver for Omani citizens.

Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the EU stressed the "historic role" of Oman and its efforts in resolving many regional and international issues, particularly the Iranian nuclear file, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

He said “We look forward to support peace efforts together.”

He added that there are ongoing negotiations with the GCC countries related to free trade. He furthered that the EU is looking forward to augmenting cooperation with the countries of the region in several areas, including maritime security, training, energy and technology.

Mora described Oman Vision 2040 as "ambitious" as it focuses on several themes and covers different aspects.

He pointed out that his current visit to the Sultanate of Oman represents an opportunity to review the bilateral relations between the EU and Oman, as well as ways to promote them and discuss foreign policies between the two sides.

Mora explained that the EU is striving to look for alternatives to provide liquefied gas, and on the long-term, the EU is exploring prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy.

He added that the European partnership strategy with the GCC states focuses on cooperation in several spheres, including energy and security.

On his part, Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, said: "A representation office of the European Union will be opened in the Sultanate of Oman soon."

Al Harthy added that Oman welcomes the European partnership strategy with the GCC countries and looks forward to strengthening these relations in various fields.

Al Harthy pointed out that the third round of talks between the Sultanate and the EU, which was held at the Foreign Ministry, affirm that the relations between the two sides scale new heights.

He added that the EU is interested in green energy and hydrogen, and that Oman is working to diversify sources of income through renewable energy. He also said that Oman seeks to benefit from the EU experience in diversifying sources of income.

