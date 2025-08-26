Hafeet Rail -the developer and operator of the project- received the first shipment of railway tracks through the General Cargo Terminal at Sohar Port and Freezone, which is operated by C. Steinweg Oman LLC.

"This milestone represents a significant moment in the execution of the project, which links the Sultanate of Oman with the United Arab Emirates and paves the way for the next phase of on-ground construction," an Asyad Group press release said.

The shipment comprises more than 3,800 pieces of (E260) railway tracks, each measuring 25 meters in length, with a total weight of 5,700 metric tons. Manufactured in accordance with the highest international standards for rail transport at ArcelorMittal’s facility in Gijón, Spain, this delivery forms part of a total planned supply of 33,100 metric tonnes.

The railway tracks are engineered to withstand heavy freight and passenger loads of up to

to 32.4 tonnes per axle, ensuring high performance and long-term reliability tailored to the geographical and environmental conditions of the project. Each rail has undergone rigorous precision manufacturing to guarantee structural integrity and is reinforced with advanced fastening systems using high-strength clips and bolts, providing stability and durability under the demanding operational conditions of both freight and passenger trains.

The arrival of this shipment paves the way for the next phase of the project, which includes track-laying works along the route, in parallel with preparations to receive additional shipments in the coming months. These efforts will support advanced stages of construction and reinforce steady progress in line with the planned timeline of the project.

This milestone marks a significant step in the implementation of the Oman–UAE Railway

Network, which extends 238 kilometers to connect the SOHAR Port with the UAE’s national railway network. The project will enhance supply chain integration, improve the efficiency of the transport ecosystem, and support economic cooperation and sustainable development between the two nations.

Developed and operated by Hafeet Rail, the project is the outcome of a strategic partnership between Asyad Group, Etihad Rail, and Mubadala. It represents a cornerstone in strengthening regional economic integration, advancing a sustainable transport infrastructure, and providing advanced logistics capabilities that facilitate cross-border trade and stimulate local markets in both countries.

Hafeet Rail is a joint venture between Asyad Group, Etihad Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company.

It is the first cross-border regional railway network linking the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, designed to enhance logistics efficiency and drive economic growth between the two nations.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

