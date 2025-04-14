Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No 41/2025 on Thursday amending the bylaw of Social Protection Fund (SPF).

Article 1 stipulates that Article 9 of the Social Protection Fund Bylaw promulgated by Royal Decree No 50/2023 will be replaced with the following text:

‘The fund’s management and regulation will be undertaken by a Board of Directors to be formed by virtue of a decision from the Council of Ministers. The decision names the board’s chairman, its members and their term of membership, provided that the board includes the Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of General Federation of Oman Workers.

‘The board may seek the assistance of experts and advisers whom it considers appropriate. The experts and advisers may attend the board’s meetings and participate in deliberations without having a calculable vote.’

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article 3 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

