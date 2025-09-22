MUSCAT - The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has issued an administrative decision effectively cancelling the licence of CFI Financial LLC from operating in the capital market sector and deregistering it.

The FSA cited the company’s failure to comply with Article (34/A) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Law. In addition, the company was engaging in the marketing of non-Omani securities without obtaining the necessary authorisation, in violation of Article (139) of the Executive Regulations of the Capital Market Law read in conjunction with Article (3) of the Securities Law.

The Authority affirmed that this decision reflects its commitment to protecting the integrity of financial markets, ensuring that all licensed institutions operating in the capital market comply with the applicable legal and regulatory standards and safeguarding the public interest.

