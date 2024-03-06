Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) held its annual media briefing, which was attended by Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al-Sunaidi, Chairman, OPAZ and Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan al Theeb, vice Chairman, OPAZ.

One of the key topics discussed during the briefing was the growth of investments in several vital sectors such as green energy, metal, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical industries.

OPAZ emphasized its commitment to attracting environmentally friendly industries and achieving zero neutrality by 2050, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

OPAZ oversees 14 special economic zones such as the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Khazaen Economic City, three free zones including the Sohar Free Zone, Salalah Free Zone, and Al Mazunah Free Zone, and nine industrial zones operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

Additionally, there are eight other zones currently under development, of which two are 2 economic zones and the rest the free zones.

There are five industrial zones spread across various governorates of Oman.

The average rate of Omanization in free zones is 34 percent and more than 75,000 citizens are directly employed at various administrative and technical levels.

Investment

OPAZ that the cumulative committed investment in all regions until the end of December 2023 is RO19 billion.

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm accounted for a total cumulative investment volume of ROOMR 6 billion by December 2023.

The free zones recorded a cumulative investment volume of about RO5.3 billion, while the industrial zones reached a cumulative investment volume of RO7.3 billion.

Khazaen Economic City witnessed an investment volume of RO429 million.

Accomplishments in 2023

Throughout the year, the total volume of committed investment increased by RO3.5 billion in all areas overseen by OPAZ.

In the Special Economic Zone at Duqm alone, the amount of committed investment added was RO2.3 billion in 2023.

This substantial growth can be attributed to the successful completion of several major projects in the region.

The free zones experienced an increase of over RO800 million in committed investment during 2023, while the industrial zones saw an addition of more than RO203 million. Khazaen Economic City also witnessed an increase in committed investment, amounting to about RO126 million for the year.

OPAZ facilitated the establishment of 2,187 new commercial registers in the areas under its supervision.

It issued 2,183 public service licenses, 1,921 activity licenses, and 258 building permits.

OPAZ granted 3,351 licenses to workers and investors, along with 465 environmental permits and licenses.

92% satisfaction rate of beneficiaries of OPAZ services

During the annual media briefing, OPAZ unveiled the impressive results of its customer satisfaction indicators, showcasing a satisfaction rate of 92% by the end of December 2023, a noticeable increase from 86% in June 2023.

These results encompassed the evaluation of various services provided by OPAZ in the supervised areas.

Notably, the assessment included the Omap platform, a comprehensive digital mapping system that offers integrated geographical maps for special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities. This platform empowers users to access services and detailed information through digital maps and tools, facilitating efficient navigation and utilization of the areas.

The evaluation results also encompassed the central compliance system "Eltizam," the investor relations management system, the unified electronic cadastral drawing service, environmental permits, trademark registration, the central inspection system, electronic registration of small and medium enterprises, and other services. The high satisfaction rate reflects the effectiveness and quality of these services, demonstrating OPAZ's commitment to briefing the needs and expectations of its customers.

New areas developed by OPAZ

OPAZ is developing several new zones such as the Al Dhahirah Economic Zone, which covers an area of 388 square kilometers, the Economic Zone at Al Rawda with an area of 56 square kilometers, and the Muscat International Airport Free Zone with an area of 1.7 square kilometers, which will be operated by Asyad Group.

Work is also underway to develop some industrial zones supervised by Madayn, such as Mahas Industrial City, Ibri Industrial City, Seih al Sarya Industrial City, Al-Mudhaibi Industrial City, and Thumrait Industrial City.

