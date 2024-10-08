Muscat – H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, on Monday met with a delegation of French businessmen at the ministry’s General Diwan to explore foreign investment prospects and showcase the investment environment in Oman.

Their discussions focused on enhancing economic relations between Oman and France, as well as opportunities for cooperation with French companies.

Juhaina bint Yousef al Balushi, Investment Specialist at the ministry, presented an overview of investment incentives in Oman, highlighting the advantages of special economic zones, free zones, and various sectoral opportunities.

The French delegation, which includes representatives from companies in energy, transport, tourism, infrastructure, water management, waste treatment, urban planning, events, and entertainment, plans to engage with Omani officials and business leaders to discuss potential partnerships and the establishment of branches for their products in Oman.

The meeting was also attended by H E Nabil Hajlawi, Ambassador of France to Oman.

