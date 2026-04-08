Muscat: A leadership forum was held under the theme 'Beyond Ambition: A Growth Mindset', bringing together chief executives, senior executives, government representatives and professionals from the energy and business sectors in Oman and across the GCC.

The forum discussed the development of the energy and business sectors, drawing on insights, research and studies presented by experts and thought leaders. Discussions focused on how organisations can sustain growth in a competitive environment, while moving beyond traditional definitions of success to examine real leadership experiences, including defining moments, challenges and lessons learned.

The event also marked the launch of “Thinking Aloud – Al Maha Ideas Series”, a new platform intended to bring together leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to exchange views on leadership and long-term growth.

Speaking at the forum, HH Sayyid Dr Faris bin Turki al Said, Assistant Professor at Sultan Qaboos University and Director of the Oman Promotional Brand Office, said the session was important because it encouraged participants to think beyond conventional boundaries and limitations.

He said growth should not be viewed only through financial indicators, but should also take into account the human dimension and its role in sustainable development.

He added that while many companies have traditionally focused on meeting shareholders’ financial expectations, that approach can at times overlook wider priorities. He said real growth lies in building sustainable and agile organisations capable of dealing with challenges at the local, regional and global levels.

Eng Hamed al Maghdhari, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, said the newly launched “Thinking Aloud” platform aims to bring together thinkers from the economy and business sectors to exchange ideas and develop practical solutions that can be applied during and after the forum.

He said the initiative is designed to draw on collective experience in support of economic growth and the wider business sector, while also encouraging new thinking in management, production and operations to help improve business practices and sustainability.

The forum also featured Safiya al Bahlani, artist and founder of Safiya Arts Gallery and Studio, who spoke about her personal journey and how it connects with leadership.

She said her participation focused on the challenges she had experienced, the accomplishments she had achieved and the lessons she had learned, as well as how those experiences could be used to benefit others.

Al Bahlani said her journey extended beyond art to include overcoming physical and learning disabilities.

She said leadership often requires people to step outside their comfort zones and take initiative, even in difficult circumstances.

She added that such experiences can play an important role in shaping leadership qualities. At times, she said, individuals may feel unprepared or uncomfortable, but overcoming such moments can lead to growth, strength and valuable experience.

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