SUWAIQ: The Food Security Forum and its accompanying exhibition, held under the theme 'Safe Investment for Sustainable Food', concluded after two days of extensive discussions and knowledge exchange.

The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, in the presence of Shaikh Issa bin Ahmed al Maashani, Wali of Al Suwaiq, and Eng Said al Abri, Chairman of OCCI of Al Batinah North Governorate.

With more than 360 participants, 25 expert speakers, two main sessions, and four panel discussions, the forum served as a platform for dialogue on the future of food security in Oman. The accompanying exhibition featured 27 institutions, while over 60 publications and reports were produced, reflecting the scale of the event and its engagement with both public and private stakeholders in the target fields.

Dr Ali bin Mohammed al Hamedhi, Chairman of the Food Security Committee, emphasised the economic context supporting food security initiatives. He noted that Oman’s Gross Domestic Product had reached RO 38.3 billion by the end of 2024, with significant growth recorded in the first quarter of 2025 and investments exceeding 11 billion rials, making it an essential driver for national food security projects.

The forum’s discussions and final recommendations placed strong emphasis on modern approaches and sustainable practices. Key outcomes included a call to boost local food manufacturing to reduce reliance on imports, through integrated collaboration between OCCI, the SME Development Authority, and industrial zones, supported by training programmes provided by Mazoon Dairy. Another major focus was on strengthening agricultural value chains by establishing collection and sorting centres to ensure product quality, and encouraging investment in food processing industries, particularly dates and other high value crops.

Participants also stressed the importance of attracting private investment into food storage, distribution and marketing systems, ensuring that agricultural, livestock, and fisheries products reach both domestic and international markets efficiently. A recommendation was made to conduct a comprehensive study on Al Batinah North’s potential in the food security sector, alongside the creation of a structured entrepreneurial pathway that connects SMEs, OCCI and civil society organisations to support start-ups from foundation to full-scale production. The event concluded with a clear road map that places safe investment and sustainable practices at the heart of Oman’s strategy to build a resilient and self-sufficient food ecosystem.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

