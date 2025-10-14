Muscat — Oman Flour Mills (OFM) has received its first electric locomotive, the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Royal Oman Police. The initiative supports the competitiveness of national industries, strengthens the food security sector, and increases in-country value.

By operating the electric locomotive, a pioneering step that reflects the company’s leadership in adopting advanced industrial technologies, Oman Flour Mills aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental pollution and carbon emissions, minimise workplace noise pollution, and cut operating and maintenance costs by 59%.

Waleed bin Said Al Salmi, Transport and Logistics Operations Manager at Oman Flour Mills, said, “The electric locomotive inaugurated by Oman Flour Mills aligns with the Oman’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals. It will initially be used to transport raw materials from the grain silos to the production plants.”

He explained that the locomotive has a towing capacity of up to 60 tonnes, a range of 190 kilometres, a battery capacity of 423 kilowatts, and a charging time of 1.5 hours. Al Salmi added that the locomotive offers several advantages, including being environmentally friendly, which will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution, in addition to lowering operating and maintenance costs compared to conventional equipment.

He affirmed that the company is taking strategic steps toward achieving a sustainable energy transition by implementing high-impact projects that mark a turning point in the use of clean natural resources, guided by a clear vision and supported by government entities, including the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion

