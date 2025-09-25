Muscat – Oman’s aquaculture sector has taken a significant step with the launch of the first pilot oyster farming project in Masirah Island, South Sharqiyah.

Implemented by Blue Water Company, the RO5mn project is aimed at diversifying food resources, strengthening the economy and advancing the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Covering two hectares, the farm has 3,600 baskets arranged along six rows. Oyster seedlings, imported from abroad, will initially be placed in small baskets for two months before being moved to larger floating baskets. The farm will use the advanced Flipfarm system from New Zealand, a semi-automated technology that eliminates the need for manual shaking and turning of baskets.

Dr Issa bin Mohammed al Farsi, Director of the Aquaculture Development Department in Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the project reflects the sultanate’s focus on sustainable food production. “Oman is a country with high consumption of fish and marine products. With growing economic and social development, and the rise of major projects including tourism, demand for seafood continues to grow. Aquaculture provides a sustainable solution, supporting fish production and ensuring food security,” he said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

