Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, met separately in Muscat on Tuesday Olivier Bechet, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Peter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, and Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 27th meeting of the Joint GCC-EU Ministerial Council.

The meetings explored ways of promoting relations of cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the European Union (EU) in various economic, commercial and investment fields.

The meetings also discussed augmenting the volume of trade exchange as the two sides are bound by trade relations that have contributed to developing cooperation, partnership and building relations among different business sectors.

The two sides also discussed exchanging investment opportunities and information that will hopefully contribute to attracting European investors to invest in the sectors focused on by Oman Vision 2040.

The meetings were attended by officials from the Omani and European Union (EU) sides.

