Muscat – In its ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste, the Environment Authority (EA) launched the first phase of a recycling bin distribution campaign aimed at plastic reuse in the wilayat of Suhar on Monday.

An EA official explained to Muscat Daily that the initiative focuses on recycling plastic waste, particularly plastic cans and bottles. The first phase involves the distribution of 15 recycling bins in Suhar, with plans for expansion to other wilayats across the North Batinah governorate in the next phase.

The initiative aims to preserve the environment and natural resources, improve cleanliness, and adopt international best practices and modern technologies in waste management. It also seeks to develop legislative frameworks for waste disposal, encourage investment in plastic waste recycling, and promote environmental sustainability.

This project addresses the risks of plastic waste accumulation by promoting safe recycling practices, supporting the local economy, and reducing pollution. The goal is to achieve environmental sustainability while balancing economic, social, and environmental needs through sustainable development.

EA added that the initiative aims to foster positive environmental behaviour within society, local communities, and businesses. ‘By encouraging responsible actions to combat pollution, protect biodiversity, and address climate change, the project aims to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources while promoting environmental and social responsibility.’

The official also explained that plastic waste poses significant risks to both the environment and marine life, with harmful effects on the Omani ecosystem. Due to its non-biodegradable nature, plastic waste can remain for hundreds of years, causing lasting environmental and health damage.

Plastic is ranked among the 20 most hazardous products, particularly during its manufacturing process. Its lightweight nature, excessive consumption, and resistance to decomposition contribute to widespread pollution, which affects urban areas and degrades their appearance. Furthermore, plastic waste on beaches endangers marine life, including turtles, dolphins, and other organisms.

In addition to tackling plastic waste, the EA, in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality, is running a campaign to distribute 15,000 wild tree seedlings from December 1-5.

The distribution will take place at the Directorate General of Environment’s nursery in Dhofar, as well as through the Dhofar Municipality offices in the wilayats of Taqah, Mirbat, Sadah, Thumrait, and Al Mazyouna during official working hours.

