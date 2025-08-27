Salalah- The number of visitors to the Khareef Dhofar (monsoon) season from June 21 to August 15 reached 827,115, a 2.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the number stood at 810,085.

These figures are based on preliminary estimates of Khareef Dhofar 2025 visitors released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The preliminary statistics showed that the number of Omani visitors grew by 71.5 percent, reaching 591,577. Visitors from other GCC countries totaled 143,431, while visitors from other nationalities numbered 92,107.

A total of 639,962 visitors arrived in Dhofar Governorate via land ports by August 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, 187,153 visitors arrived by air, comprising a 15.5% increase.

It is worth noting that 46.5% of all visitors to the Khareef Dhofar season arrived during the period from August 1 to August 15, 2025.

