Musandam – A high-level ministerial delegation visited Musandam on Monday to assess progress of ongoing development projects and evaluate future programmes aimed at enhancing sustainable development in the governorate.

The delegation, which included H E Saeed Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; H E Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources; H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance; and H E Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Head of Private Office, visited various key projects that are crucial to the governorate’s economic, social and tourism development.

The primary goal of the visit was to ensure infrastructure and development projects in the governorate align with the broader objectives of sustainable growth and support the continued advancement of tourism and public services.

According to a statement from Musandam Governor’s Office, the governorate has made notable progress in implementing strategic development initiatives, with several projects already exceeding 65% completion. These projects are expected to have far-reaching impact on the local economy, improve services for residents and boost tourism to the governorate.

Among the key projects reviewed was the Khasab-Lima-Dibba road, a strategic infrastructure development. Once complete, the road will open up new areas for urban, economic and commercial development, contributing to activating tourism, improving traffic flow and enhancing connectivity between different parts of the governorate.

Another important project reviewed by the ministers was Khasab Port expansion. The project aims to enhance the shipping and logistics sectors, boosting capacity to handle more goods and facilitating movement of commercial and tourist traffic. The port’s development is seen as a key factor in consolidating Musandam’s position as a strategic hub for trade and tourism in the region.

The delegation also took time to evaluate other projects, including Dibba Port, which will enhance economic diversification and bolster maritime transport and logistics between the governorate’s wilayats.

Plans to upgrade Musandam Airport in order to support tourism growth and improve internal and international connectivity was discussed. The airport’s expansion will help address challenges facing the current Khasab Airport and contribute to the governorate’s long-term economic and social development.

The visit also highlighted several tourism-focused projects, especially in Khasab. The Basah Beachfront Project, Ras al Amud Resort and the Amis Bay Project are currently being developed and will serve to further elevate the tourism sector in Musandam. These projects aim to attract more tourists, enhance the governorate’s reputation as a prime tourist destination in Oman, and support the broader goals of economic diversification and job creation for local communities.

In addition to these specific projects, the ministers discussed the importance of continued collaboration between government entities, local authorities and the private sector to ensure that the development goals of Musandam are met.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

