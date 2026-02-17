Muscat – Directorate General of Customs, has officially implemented a significant reorganisation of the timeframes permitted for goods to remain in customs yards, warehouses, and departments. This strategic move aims to accelerate the flow of trade and enhance the operational efficiency of the Sultanate’s logistical hubs.

Under the new regulations, goods imported via sea ports and land border crossings have seen their maximum storage duration halved, dropping from 180 days to 90 days. Similarly, the deadline for air freight consignments has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days. Furthermore, the period allowed for abandoned or unclaimed goods has been tightened, with the previous 90-day window now restricted to 60 days.

