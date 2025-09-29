MUSCAT - Crowdfunding platforms in Oman are witnessing strong growth, reflecting rising investor confidence and the sector’s emergence as an innovative financing option built on modern fintech solutions.

According to data from the Financial Services Authority (FSA), licensed crowdfunding platforms financed 43 projects worth RO 2.28 million in Q2 2025, up 81% from the same period in 2024, when 23 projects worth RO 1.26 million were funded. The surge underscores the growing participation of qualified investors and their trust in these platforms.

Since the launch of the first crowdfunding platform in 2022, total financing through licensed platforms in Oman has reached RO 14.9 million by the end of Q2 2025. The figures highlight crowdfunding’s expanding role in supporting startups and SMEs, offering alternatives beyond the traditional banking system and channelling capital into innovative ventures.

The number of active platforms has now risen to seven, providing entrepreneurs and investors with more diverse options. Authorities expect crowdfunding to contribute to economic diversification and strengthen Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The FSA stressed its commitment to investor protection and market transparency by enforcing strict regulations on platform operators, including due diligence, disclosure verification, investment limits and compliance with anti-money laundering standards. It also runs continuous awareness and education programmes for market participants.

The regulatory framework for crowdfunding was introduced in early 2021, laying the groundwork for a secure and transparent market. The first licensed platform was launched in 2022, followed by others, creating a trusted digital environment to support entrepreneurs and SMEs. — ONA

