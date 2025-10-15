Muscat – Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has launched Suppliers’ Guideline, a new regulatory document designed to promote fair trade and enhance shared responsibility between suppliers and consumers.

The guidelines were unveiled under the patronage of Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of CPA, during the Consumer Protection and SMEs Forum held in Muscat on Tuesday.

According to officials, the publication sets out suppliers’ rights and obligations and outlines standards for providing, advertising, maintaining and handling goods and services. It also details procedures for managing consumer complaints, aiming to reduce disputes and enhance market confidence.

Officials said the initiative marks an important step towards institutionalising ethical business conduct in Oman’s growing market, where small and medium enterprises play a significant role. By offering a unified framework for suppliers, the guidelines seek to ensure consistency in commercial practices, prevent unfair competition and boost consumer trust. It also reflects the government’s commitment to creating an efficient, transparent marketplace that encourages investment and safeguards public interest.

The initiative supports national efforts under Oman Vision 2040 to build a competitive economy based on transparency, sound governance and protection of consumer rights.

The launch coincides with CPA’s media campaign ‘Responsible Supplier’, which highlights the key role of suppliers in maintaining fair market practices.

The Suppliers’ Guidelines will be available on the authority’s website as a reference for suppliers and business stakeholders seeking to align with Oman’s sustainable development goals.

