MUSCAT: Sulayem bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), continued his series of field visits to the governorates with an inspection tour of the Wilayat of Al Dhahirah. The visit aimed to assess the operational progress of CPA departments in the region and evaluate ongoing efforts to monitor and regulate markets.

The objectives of the visit included ensuring suppliers' compliance with legislation and regulations, assessing the awareness levels of both consumers and vendors regarding the laws, and fostering partnerships among the CPA, merchants and consumers. This aligns with the CPA's broader goal of enhancing community cooperation and serving the public interest. During his tour, Al Hakmani visited traditional markets and shops across various sectors. He addressed consumer observations, verifying them on-site with CPA teams.

The chairman engaged with consumers, listening to their feedback and suggestions about CPA's work. He also met with suppliers, emphasising the necessity of adhering to laws and regulations and underscoring their responsibility in protecting consumer rights. Suppliers were urged to maintain their cooperation with the CPA to ensure a fair marketplace.

This visit is part of an ongoing series of field visits to governorates and wilayats. These initiatives aim to strengthen CPA's collaboration with community institutions, enhance communication with the consumer community, and gain firsthand insight into the functioning of CPA departments and their efforts in market monitoring and consumer protection.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).