MUSCAT: The General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, began implementing aerial spraying operations to combat the palm Dubas insect (autumn generation) using drones.

This campaign aims to protect palm trees from the damage caused by the pest, which is one of the most prominent challenges facing the palm cultivation sector in the governorate. The control programme will continue until November 10 and includes spraying an area of more than 1,200 acres in various wilayats of Al Sharqiyah South Governorate.

Khalid al Hadhrami, Director of Agricultural Development in the governorate, stated that the ministry seeks to benefit from artificial intelligence technology to implement highly efficient control programs, especially the palm Dubas control program, which poses a major threat to Omani farms. Al Hadhrami explained that the use of drones contributes to enhancing the efficiency of spraying operations in terms of targeting accuracy and coverage speed, which reduces the use of chemicals and enhances environmental safety.

Al Hadhrami added that the campaign targets villages suffering from severe infestations of this insect. Coordination has been made with the Walis in the targeted states to notify them of the spraying schedule and the areas where the control will be implemented. He pointed out that the wilayats included in the campaign are Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Al Kamil W'al Wafi and Sur, with a focus on agricultural villages in these areas.

This campaign is part of the ongoing efforts made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) to preserve the agricultural sector and enhance its sustainability, especially in light of the environmental and climatic challenges that affect the growth of palm trees. These efforts reflect the commitment of the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources to use the latest technologies to improve the quality of agricultural production and reduce the damage caused by pests.

Al Hadhrami pointed out that artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in identifying the most affected areas, based on accurate data collected by drones and the continuous monitoring system. He added that MoAFWR relies on this data to determine the amount of pesticides needed and the spraying area, which contributes to directing resources more efficiently.

The palm Dubas pest is one of the most dangerous pests that affect palm trees, leading to the weakening of the trees and reducing their production, which affects farmers' income. The campaign is a response to the urgent need of farmers to protect their palm trees and maintain agricultural production in the governorate.

Using drones to combat palm pests is part of the ministry's future vision to adopt the latest smart agriculture technologies. These technologies aim to achieve food security and improve the quality of agricultural production, integrated with sustainable development plans to increase agricultural efficiency and support the local economy.

