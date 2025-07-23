The Director General of Agribusiness Development Agency in Oyo State, Dr Debo Akande, has advocated a technology-driven approach to agricultural development nationwide.

He made the submission in his lecture titled, ‘Industrialisation of Agriculture for Economic Development’, as part of activities marking the 86th birthday of Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adebayo Akande and the 18th anniversary of an Ibadan-based radio station, Splash FM 105.5, held at the Alumni Hall, University of Ibadan.

“We must embrace a value-chain-based approach involving the downstream, midstream and upstream sectors. Private sector-led processing, technological innovation, and science-driven practices as crucial to transforming agriculture,” he said.

He decried the low budgetary allocation to the sector, adding that if the government must diversify from the oil and gas sector of the economy, the best alternative is the agricultural sector.

The sector, according to him, is not just food security, as important as it is, but also a means for economic growth and development.

He added that Nigeria needs to design policies and programmes that are not just focused on food security alone but could also address sustainable economic growth and development.

“Agriculture is not just food security, as important as it is, but also a means for economic growth and development. We need to design policies and programs that are not just focused on food security alone but could also address sustainable economic growth and development.

“Agriculture has gone beyond hoes and cutlasses, it’s innovation and technology driven by science. L’Oréal, one of the largest companies in beauty and make-up, is looking for a scientific solution from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture on green innovations,” Akande added.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Akande, dedicated his birthday to God, family members and associates for their support over the years.

Speaking through the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of WestMidlands Communications, Atinuke Adetunji, Akande said he was overwhelmed with the calibre of people who surrounded him.

The Ekerin Olubadan designate stressed further that unwavering support and love received daily from both the family members and associates have kept him going, which money cannot buy.

He said, “It is not every time a man gets to celebrate 86 meaningful years of life, nor is it every day that one sees a dream like Splash FM grow, thrive, and redefine a city’s media culture for 18 vibrant years?

“But what is life, without the people who walk its journey with you? Today, I’m not just celebrating my birthday, I am celebrating you- my dear friends, family, colleagues, and loyal partners.

“I am overwhelmed by the love that surrounds me, by the laughter in this hall, by the kind words that have been spoken, and by the faces that have travelled near and far just to honour me.

“To my friends, your unwavering support, your constant check-ins, your belief in my person and vision, these are treasures money cannot buy.

“To my dear family, your love is my compass. To the entire team at WestMidlands Communications, past and present, thank you for giving meaning to a vision I once whispered to myself. You’ve turned a single frequency into a household name. You’ve taken radio beyond the studio, you’ve taken it into lives.

“I often say that Splash FM is not just a radio station, it is a voice of values, a companion, a teacher, an entertainer, and most importantly, a torchbearer.”

Akande explained that Splash FM remained the first private radio station in Ibadan, and also the first to stream live on Facebook in the ancient city.

He continued, “As I look at all of you, I am reminded again that legacy is not only built in structures, it is built in values. I stand before you today not just as a Royal Majesty or a broadcaster, but as a grateful man.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Lead City University, Prof Jide Owoeye, who chaired the occasion, said the commitment of the celebrant to civic education, youth empowerment, cultural promotion, and community health has turned media into a ministry.

He commended the celebrant’s choice of celebrating his birthday with an intellectual colloquium featuring eminent scholars and practitioners engaged in topical public discourse.

He, however, charged the traditional rulers to allocate land to the cooperative to unlock rural transformation.

“To our traditional rulers, lead this revolution from your palaces. Allocate land, encourage cooperatives and open dialogue with agribusiness investors.

“To our youth, do not despise the soil. The tech you love can meet the land you ignore. Agro-entrepreneurship is not outdated; it is under-marketed,” he added.

