Buraimi – Buraimi Industrial City recorded strong growth in investment applications during the first half of 2025, receiving 33 applications, including 30 new projects across diverse sectors such as battery manufacturing, and iron and tyre recycling.

The total investment in new industrial projects reached approximately RO20.4mn, with leased areas covering 58,042sqm. This brought the city’s cumulative investment volume to RO287.5mn by the end of June 2025.

The number of investment contracts stood at 1,645, covering an invested area of 1,738,414sqm, in addition to 4,487,681sqm of rentable land.

Saeed bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Buraimi Industrial City, said the city continues to implement infrastructure development projects under the National Industrial Cities Development Project. These include road rehabilitation, a modern treatment plant, and a new sewage network.

He added that around 300,000sqm has been prepared for industrial workshops equipped with integrated infrastructure, including roads, power lines, water networks, and communications. These initiatives, he noted, enhance the city’s readiness to attract more investments.

Balushi said significant investments in infrastructure works have been made during the first half of 2025 as part of efforts to boost the industrial sector and expand economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

He also highlighted the role of the Masar Services Centre in facilitating investment procedures, offering a unified system for investors to obtain approvals, permits, and licences efficiently. Masar, he said, plays a key role in creating an attractive investment environment in Buraimi Governorate and across the Sultanate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

