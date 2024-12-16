Muscat – A high-level ministerial delegation accompanying President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus currently visiting Oman held discussions on enhancing economic cooperation as well as exploring collaboration in the agricultural sector on Sunday.

H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, held discussions with Alexander Efimov, Minister of Industry of Belarus.

The talks focused on enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, including signing of two memoranda of understanding in the fields of industry and specifications and standards.

The two sides explored investment opportunities in pharmaceutical and automotive industries, and establishment of joint projects targeting local and global markets. Additionally, they addressed strategies to support trade exchange, tackle banking and logistical challenges, and organise exhibitions in both countries.

Separately, H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, met Anatoly Linevich, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, to explore collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, animal resources, water management and food security.

Discussions focused on strengthening food security through joint food production projects in Oman, exchanging expertise and visits, and leveraging Belarusian experience in advancing the agricultural, fisheries and water sectors.

