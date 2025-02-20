Muscat: In a move to support and enhance trade union work, General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has launched an award designed to encourage excellence and innovation within the sector.

The award aims to honour trade unions, sectoral unions and their representatives who have made outstanding contributions to the development of union activities in the sultanate.

GFOW officially opened the registration period for the award on Wednesday, which will run until March 13.

A federation official informed that this initiative is part of GFOW’s broader commitment to advance union work and promote a spirit of healthy competition among unions.

GFOW has registered the award as an intellectual property, underscoring the importance of protecting and promoting the union movement within Oman.

To be eligible for nomination, trade unions must be officially registered with Ministry of Labour and must comply with the founding regulations of their respective unions. Additionally, nominees must be active members of a trade union in Oman and must have made notable contributions to union work.

