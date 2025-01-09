Muscat: Asyad Group has signed 8 agreements worth more than RO 5 million with a number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to implement national logistics projects aimed at expanding the scope of these enterprises’ businesses and moving forward towards building a diversified and sustainable economy based on innovation and efficiency.

This step comes as part of in-country value (ICV) programmes that reflect the commitment of Asyad Group to support and empower Omani entrepreneurs. It also underlines the pivotal role in achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on supporting partnership and integration between various sectors as a fundamental pillar of the national economy, promoting the role of the logistics sector in achieving comprehensive development, and consolidating the position of the Sultanate of Oman as a global logistics hub.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

