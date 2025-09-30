Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), citing the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center (NMHEWC), has issued an update today confirming the likelihood of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea developing into a tropical depression within the next 72 hours.

The weather bulletin, issued on Monday, indicates that the system is currently classified as a low-pressure area, showing associated cumulus cloud activity. The latest analyses confirm that the system, which originated over the Indian subcontinent, is gradually moving westward towards the northeast Arabian Sea.

According to the CAA’s three-day forecast:

Within 24 hours: The system is expected to remain a Low-Pressure Area.

Within 48 hours: The system is expected to remain a Low-Pressure Area.

Within 72 hours: The system is forecast to develop into a Tropical Depression.

Crucially, the early warning centre has reassured the public that based on the current track and intensity forecasts, no direct impacts are anticipated on Oman over the next three days. The CAA urges all residents to continue monitoring official channels for any further updates regarding the development and movement of the weather system.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

