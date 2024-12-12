Muscat – Hydrom, the national orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy and green hydrogen economy development, on Wednesday concluded its inaugural gH2 Investor Day with a landmark announcement of its third green hydrogen auction round, set to launch in early 2025.

The event brought together more than 400 global stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to explore Oman’s advancements in green hydrogen and its role in driving the global energy transition.

Building on the outcomes of the first two rounds, the third auction round incorporates lessons learned to optimise bidder participation and enhance competitiveness.

These include refined block allocation strategies, streamlined auction processes, and the exploration of innovative mechanisms such as double-sided auctions to align upstream hydrogen production with downstream industries like green steel and fertilisers.

Designed to attract a diverse pool of global and local stakeholders, the upcoming auction round emphasises localisation, infrastructure readiness, and alignment with global market trends, all of which will further strengthen Oman’s hydrogen ecosystem and contribute to its long-term renewable energy goals.

Bids for the third auction round will open in the first quarter of 2025, with project awards anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

H E Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom, said, “With this third auction round, Oman is taking a measured and strategic step forward in advancing its green hydrogen ambitions. Our focus is not only on scaling production but also on ensuring that each project is grounded in sustainability, technological innovation, and tangible economic value.”

He further said, “By leveraging Oman’s competitive renewable resources and strategic geographic position, we aim to create opportunities that resonate globally, attract meaningful partnerships, and contribute to a robust and reliable green hydrogen supply chain. This is about delivering real impact – locally and internationally – while positioning Oman as a trusted and capable leader in the global hydrogen economy.”

The inaugural gH2 Investor Day featured engaging discussions and updates on Oman’s progress in green hydrogen. One of the event’s key discussions focused on the ongoing liquid hydrogen corridor collaboration, launched during COP28 through an agreement with the Port of Amsterdam, Ecolog, and EnBW. The partnership recently achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a joint study, which confirmed the feasibility of specialised vessels and advanced infrastructure for liquid hydrogen exports. Central to these efforts is the Port of Duqm, positioning Oman as a critical hub for green hydrogen exports to Europe via the Port of Amsterdam and to Asia-Pacific markets through Singapore.

Eng Abdulaziz Said al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said, “Hydrom’s inaugural gH2 Investor Day has been a powerful demonstration of global interest and trust in Oman’s green hydrogen vision. The insights shared and partnerships explored reflect not only the progress we have made but also the immense potential that lies ahead. Our role at Hydrom is to turn this momentum into action, delivering tangible results through the third auction round and beyond.”

As Hydrom’s inaugural Investor Day drew to a close, it left a clear message: Oman is not just advancing in the green hydrogen space but leading the charge with purpose and strategy. The discussions and announcements made during the event have laid the groundwork for what is to come and reinforced Oman’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet global energy demands.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

