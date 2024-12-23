Muscat: A joint statement was issued on Saturday on the occasion of the official visit of President João Lourenço of the Republic of Angola to the Sultanate of Oman

The statement said, "At the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, on December 19-21."

His Majesty held discussions with the President, during which they reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to develop them to serve the common interests of both countries.

The two leaders expressed interest in establishing new cooperation, and enhancing partnership, particularly in the economic, commercial, and investment sectors, specifically in the areas of mining, clean energy, technology, tourism, agriculture and food security, transportation, logistics, and ports.

They agreed to commence negotiations to enter into a cooperation agreement that covers economic affairs, science, technology, and culture, and Memorandums of understanding and agreements on areas such as mutual visa exemption for holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports, Political Consultations, as well as in the field of Agriculture.

His Majesty the Sultan and the President also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, and emphasizing the importance of cooperation within the framework of international organizations to achieve peace and security. Both leaders also stressed the need to intensify efforts to address issues related to climate change.

The two delegations held meetings to discuss ways to develop trade, exchange visits of commercial and investment delegations, and encourage the establishment of joint projects.

His Majesty commended President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for his efforts in bringing peace to the Eastern DRC and wished him success on the assumption of the African Union Chairship in February 2025.

The President of Angola praised the wise leadership and foreign policy of His Majesty the Sultan, which is based on principles of dialogue and the promotion of peace and harmony for all.

The President of the Republic of Angola expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

