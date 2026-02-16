Saif bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Wali of Al Mazyouna, said that the governorate represents a geographical and economic bridge connecting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the markets of Yemen and southern Arabia. He added that Al Mazyouna is considered the Gulf Gateway for land trade to Yemen and beyond.

Al Mazyouna is located some 270 kilometres from the city of Salalah and only 14 kilometres from the Yemeni city of Shahn. This has given it growing strategic importance, making it the main land gateway between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen from the southwest, and a natural corridor for the movement of people, goods and trade. Al Mazyouna Free Zone was established to facilitate trade with Yemen and the Horn of Africa and to serve as an advanced logistics platform for storage, transit, and re-export Despite its desert nature, Al Mazyouna boasts unique tourism potential placing it a desert tourism and adventure destination in the Sultanate of Oman. Ramlat Jadilalah, one of the world’s tallest sand dunes, is a perfect destination for camping, sandboarding, ecotourism and desert safaris.

Regarding infrastructure, Al Busaidy said that road projects are a key component of development in Al Mazyouna, given its border and desert location. The Harweeb-Al Mazyouna-Miten road project is one of the largest projects currently underway, with a total length of approximately 210 kilometres. It has several main sections including: Harweeb-Andat (45 km), Andat-Tusnat (26 km), Tusnat-Al Mazyouna (39 km), and Al Mazyouna-Miten (90 km). Approximately 32 kilometres of internal roads were constructed in 2024 and 2025 including paving and improvements within the wilayat centre, its districts and residential areas.

In the health sector, the opening of Al Mazyouna Hospital in September 2024 marked a qualitative leap in the level of healthcare services provided to the residents of the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna and neighbouring wilayats. The project cost RO 15.4 million making it the second largest hospital in Dhofar Governorate. It has a capacity of 50 to 69 beds and a build-up area of approximately 15,000 square metres. The hospital includes multiple specialised clinics, including internal medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, dentistry, emergency department, surgical operations, obstetrics and gynaecology, prenatal care, paediatrics, radiology, a laboratory, a dialysis unit, inpatient wards and intensive care units. The Wilayat of Al Mazyouna also has a number of health centres and primary clinics.

The education sector in the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna witnessed an expansion in terms of the establishment and development of schools. An agreement was signed to establish Habrout School (1-12) as well as a new school in the wilayat centre and they will be completed by the beginning of the upcoming academic year. This is in addition to maintenance in the schools of Al Mazyouna, Tusnat and Andat to raise their capacity and improve the educational environment.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

