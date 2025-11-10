MUSCAT: A masterplan for the development of a Tourism Zone within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) envisions a diverse mix of luxury hotels, residences, mixed-use areas, retail, adventure attractions and leisure and recreational facilities — designed to complement Al Duqm’s industrial identity with a vibrant lifestyle component.

An overview of this ambitious plan, which spans 16 kilometres of pristine beachfront and covers around 35 square kilometres, was unveiled at the Duqm Economic Forum 2025 by representatives of an international consortium of consultants commissioned by SEZAD to masterplan the zone.

Romil Sheth, Principal Urban Designer and Partner at Sasaki, an international interdisciplinary architecture, planning, landscape and design firm, outlined the key principles driving Duqm’s evolution into what he described as a “dynamic and vibrant hub”.

“Al Duqm is very special”, he remarked. “It’s rooted in deep history, culture and ecology shaped around water and terrain. It has a powerful economic engine — with a port, logistics and energy industries — but also a growing leadership in sustainable energy. These are essential ingredients for creating a green and sustainable city. The coastal zone we’re masterplanning covers about 3,700 hectares of land and 16 kilometres of uninterrupted waterfront ready for development”.

Adding to its allure, he noted, are Al Duqm’s striking natural features — iconic rock formations, white sandy beaches, dramatic landscapes and hilltops offering panoramic views, as well as an elevated plateau that enhances connectivity and value creation.

“We want to leverage these incredible natural conditions to create something distinctive and authentic to Al Duqm”, Sheth continued. “Together with its natural wadis and pleasant climate, our goal is to establish a unique lifestyle destination in the city”.

Romil Sheth, Principal Urban Designer and Partner at Sasaki.

The masterplan aims to offer residents, investors and workers relocating to Al Duqm diverse housing and lifestyle options, while capitalising on the coastal environment to attract a wide range of hospitality developments.

“We want to create an iconic waterfront that’s open and welcoming to everyone”, said Sheth. “Public accessibility is key — ensuring engagement through entertainment, cafés, restaurants, retail, water sports and a continuous pedestrian promenade connecting all these experiences”.

The design also integrates the natural terrain for health, wellness and ecotourism activities, promoting outdoor living and sustainability.

At the heart of the zone will be an iconic city centre anchored by a marina — envisioned as a cultural and entertainment focal point for Al Duqm and Oman; and a future regional destination. Surrounding it are plans for adventure and leisure activities such as camel and horse racing, windsurfing, sailing, kite surfing and diving.

Supporting this vibrant setting will be a full-fledged residential and community infrastructure, complete with quality schools, community centres and mixed-use developments serving as public activity nodes. These nodes will line a pedestrian-friendly promenade that ties the entire coastal stretch together. Another defining feature of the masterplan is its low- to mid-rise development profile, deliberately avoiding high-rises to preserve the natural skyline.

Significantly, the masterplan provides a phased development road map, with near-term milestones set for 2030 and a long-term vision extending to 2070. Beyond the waterfront, the plateau’s unique topography allows for the creation of eco-lodges and nature-based experiences that celebrate Al Duqm’s environment and invite year-round outdoor activity.



