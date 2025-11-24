A UK-based creative consultancy and production studio is helping to attract premium labels to Al Duqm’s Tourism Zone

MUSCAT, Nov 21

A sprawling Tourism Cluster envisioned within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is currently being pitched to top-tier international developers, hospitality brands; and retail and fashion labels, underscoring its ambition to become a signature lifestyle destination in the wider Middle East.

Spanning a beachfront area of around 35 km², the proposed Tourism Zone features a diverse mix of luxury hotels, residences, mixed-use districts, marinas, retail, adventure attractions; and leisure and recreational facilities — all designed to complement Al Duqm’s industrial identity.

Helping attract premium labels to the destination is Haus of Stein, a UK-based creative consultancy and production studio.

CEO Lee Paul Stone said: “As part of our investor outreach, we are actively engaged in discussions with international investment funds, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, regional and international developers, global hospitality groups, world-renowned fashion and luxury brands, automotive leaders — and the list goes on”.

Speaking at the recent Duqm Economic Forum, Stone said preliminary investor interest has been encouraging. “We have already secured expressions of interest from major international hospitality companies for multiple venues, from one of the world’s largest marina operators and from various international capital sources. We are now mapping out the conditions under which top-tier investors and globally recognised brands would enter the project, as well as the potential sequencing of investment to ensure the long-term success of the masterplan rollout”.

Stone noted that the vision for the project sets it apart from earlier schemes.

“The topography is rugged yet beautiful and through the thoughtful work of the Sasaki design team, we have shaped a plan that embraces nature, celebrates Al Duqm’s history and provides near-continuous access to the waterfront through a beach promenade conceived in a distinctly Omani style — a rare opportunity at this scale. Few sites offer such extensive existing infrastructure and further work is already underway”.

He added that early-stage investors could take comfort from the fact that many assets within the scheme can be serviced in the short to medium term. The incentives for investing have been documented elsewhere, he said, but collectively demonstrate “a strong commitment to attract, support and incentivise investment”.

The masterplan incorporates a broad spectrum of asset types, offering residents and visitors lifestyle experiences unique to Al Duqm. These include a waterfront downtown core, a super-yacht marina, a wide selection of hospitality venues, culturally relevant and international retail brands, a full range of residential options and commercial opportunities supporting business, leisure, entertainment and sports.

The plan completely reimagines the seafront, introducing multiple mixed-use activity zones with wide pedestrian boulevards. Retail, commercial, residential and hospitality areas are interlinked in what Stone described as “potentially lucrative corridors of activity” stretching across the site, while maintaining clear, intuitive public access to the waterfront.

The super-yacht marina, he emphasised, represents one of the most strategically significant asset clusters. “Al Duqm is ideally placed to capture traffic from yacht owners sailing from the Red Sea to destinations across the Gulf. The super-yacht marina — as part of the wider activation zone — is therefore a pivotal component of the project”, he said.

F&M Middle East is the Project Management and Infrastructure Consultant, working alongside various international and local partners, with Sasaki as the Lead Master Planner.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

