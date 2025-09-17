Muscat - Oman Air recorded its busiest ever Khareef season in 2025, flying more than 200,000 guests into Salalah between the beginning of June and the end of August, a 15% increase over 2024, underscoring the airline’s commitment to supporting Oman’s tourism sector.

A key factor behind the route’s success for the 2025 season was the increase in flights to up to 14 per day, and the deployment of widebody aircraft, which enabled Oman Air to increase capacity by up to 75% on certain flights.

The airline continued to offer its fixed national fare to make travel more accessible and affordable for citizens, with over 70% of passengers during Khareef taking advantage of the RO54 return fare. Meanwhile, the RO64 fare remains available year-round, reflecting Oman Air’s commitment to making travel between Salalah and Muscat more accessible both during peak season and beyond.

Ahmed al Mahrouqy, Oman Air’s Vice President of Global Sales, said, “We’re thrilled to see the

The number of visitors flying into Salalah for the Khareef season continues to grow, and we remain committed to driving this growth year after year.”

