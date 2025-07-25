Muscat: Oman Air has achieved a landmark milestone with a near threefold increase in point-to-point passengers – rising from 75,000 in June 2024 to 200,000 in June 2025 alone. Point-to-point traffic - passengers flying directly into Oman rather connecting onwards - now accounts for 58% of the airline’s total flight loads, nearly two times higher than any other GCC airline. The news marks a significant advancement in Oman Air’s strategy to drive inbound tourism into Oman and support national economic goals.

Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air, said, “A core pillar of our strategy is to increase point-to-point traffic; not simply by adding more flights, but by ensuring each flight brings more visitors directly to the country. The growth we have achieved is the direct result of careful route planning, targeted marketing, and a network strategy that prioritises stable demand over aspiration. Our approach not only supports national tourism goals, but also drives a stronger revenue performance for the airline, which in turn will enable us to open new routes sustainably. We remain focused on keeping travel to Oman both accessible and attractive, while delivering on our promise to be an engine of Oman’s tourism growth.”

Oman Air continues to invest in expanding its route network, fleet modernisation, and service excellence to maintain its leadership in the region and deliver an exceptional experience for its guests. The airline’s most recent network expansions include Amsterdam, which opens direct access to the high-value Benelux market, and the re-introduction of double-daily flights on its popular London route, starting from October 2025. Meanwhile, as the newest member of the oneworld Alliance, it provides seamless connectivity between Oman and over 700 countries and territories across the globe, including new markets like Japan, Australia and North America. As Oman continues to invest in its tourism infrastructure, Oman Air’s focused approach is playing a crucial role in increasing visitors, generating tourism revenue, and shaping the nation’s appeal on a global stage.

